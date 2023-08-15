Police officials injured in Attock police station blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :At least fifteen police officials were critically injured after a powerful explosion inside the Attock Khurd police station on early Tuesday morning.

According to details, Attock police officials informed that initial information showed the attack occurred inside the police station premises and due to which, the officials on duty were injured, a private news channel reported.

The blast was heard far and wide and caused panic in the area, a local resident said.

The police and rescue workers reached the spot.

The injured were being shifted to hospital , where an emergency was declared.

Bomb disposal squad also reached the spot and launched probe into the incident.