Police Officials Inspects Security Arrangements In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 03:33 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Mustafa Tanveer visited different areas of the capital city to inspect the law and order situation and met with the on-duty officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Mustafa Tanveer visited different areas of the capital city to inspect the law and order situation and met with the on-duty officials.

According to the police, Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi, SP (Aiwan-e-Sadr) Sardar Mustafa, and ASP Abdul Aleem also accompanied the high-ups during the their round to the city. The officials also distributed masks among the personnel.

DIG Afzaal Ahmed Kausar also had an Iftar dinner with the police officials in Rawat while SSP Syed Mustafa Tanveer had Iftar with cops at Faizabad Bridge.

Talking to the policemen, the officers said that they were happy to see the personnel in the field and also appreciate their role in controlling law and order during the protests.

They said the department was proud of the role the force played during the protests and secured lives of the residents. They also directed the officials to be vigilant during the holy month of Ramadan and perform security duties with commitment.

