Police Officials Involved In Firing On Vehicle Summoned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 08:03 PM

Police officials involved in firing on vehicle summoned

Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarter Mansehra Bilal Ahmed on Thursday summoned four policemen, including Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), allegedly involved in the firing that took place in Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarter Mansehra Bilal Ahmed on Thursday summoned four policemen, including Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), allegedly involved in the firing that took place in Abbottabad.

According to a private news channel, the incident took place near the Qalandarabad Motorway Interchange in Abbottabad where the Mansehra Police allegedly opened fire on the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was killed on the spot while another person in car was injured.

SP Mansehra has initiated an inquiry of the incident.

