Police officials' leaves canceled in faisalabad

Police department has canceled leaves of its all staff to take prompt action against the law violators during last week of Ramazan ul Mubark and on the occasion of Eidul Fitr

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Police department has canceled leaves of its all staff to take prompt action against the law violators during last week of Ramazan ul Mubark and on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that a comprehensive strategy has been chalked out to nab the outlaws and maintain peace in the district during these days. He said that display of weapons, aerial firing, use of fireworks, riots, public nuisance, one-wheeling, rash driving and hooliganism is prohibited in Faisalabad and special police teams have been formed to take prompt action against the violators.

He said that special police pickets have also been erected at various parts of the district whereas police will also ensue thorough checking of suspects to avert any untoward incident during same period. The police officials have also been directed to adopt preventive and precautionary measures against corona virus while performing their duties.

Leaves of all police employees including officers/officials have been canceled and law violatorsespecially involved in one-wheeling, aerial firing and hooliganism would not be tolerated at any cost,