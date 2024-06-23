Open Menu

Police Officials Meet Organizers Of Majalis, Processions

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Police officials meet organizers of majalis, processions

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) On the instructions of the IG, SDPOs and SHOs held meetings with organizers of majalis and processions in view of Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to police, SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Nauman along with SHO Muradpur police station Inspector Mian Abdul Razzak and SHO Sambrial police station Inspector Muhammad Irshad visited the routes of the majalis and processions of Sambarial and held a meeting with the organizers.

