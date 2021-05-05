Police officials' performance to be reviewed through crime control ranking: AIGP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Zafar Iqbal Wednesday directed the police officials to ensure merit policy without any pressure.

The AIGP expressed these views while addressing after he pinned badges to nine promoted DSPs here accompanying by AIG Discipline Imran Shoukat and AIG Investigation Hassan Afzal.

He said the promoted police officials had great departmental experience and asked them to take steps to serve masses by considering uniform as responsibility.

He said the police officials were being deputed into the field on merit basis to improve the police performance and added that strict monitoring also being ensured for transparent investigation at police station level.

The AIGP said the performance of South Punjab's police officials would be reviewed through crime control ranking.

He directed the newly promoted officials to go into the field and play their practical role to end the Thana culture.

He felicitated the promoted police officials.