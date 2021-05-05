UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Officials' Performance To Be Reviewed Through Crime Control Ranking: AIGP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Police officials' performance to be reviewed through crime control ranking: AIGP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Zafar Iqbal Wednesday directed the police officials to ensure merit policy without any pressure.

The AIGP expressed these views while addressing after he pinned badges to nine promoted DSPs here accompanying by AIG Discipline Imran Shoukat and AIG Investigation Hassan Afzal.

He said the promoted police officials had great departmental experience and asked them to take steps to serve masses by considering uniform as responsibility.

He said the police officials were being deputed into the field on merit basis to improve the police performance and added that strict monitoring also being ensured for transparent investigation at police station level.

The AIGP said the performance of South Punjab's police officials would be reviewed through crime control ranking.

He directed the newly promoted officials to go into the field and play their practical role to end the Thana culture.

He felicitated the promoted police officials.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

13 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

31 minutes ago

Steps afoot for youth development: IT Secy Shoaib ..

2 minutes ago

Palestine Confirms Commitment to Holding Parliamen ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US dollar

42 minutes ago

Germany sets more ambitious climate goals after la ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.