Police officials promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) in its meeting has promoted 87 police officials in next grades here on Friday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar chaired the meeting in which City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad and District Police Officers (DPOs) Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh participated.

The promotion committee promoted 67 constables in Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) rank while 20 ASI were promoted as Sub Inspectors (SIs).

The RPO congratulated the promoted officials and directed them to perform their duties more honestly.