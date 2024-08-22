Police officials review security arrangements on Chehlum’s procession routes

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Senior Police officials of District Police of DIKhan here on Thursday visited the route of the main Chehlum procession and checked security arrangements finalized to provide foolproof security cover to the mourners.

According to the police spokesman, the SP City Tayyab Jan, SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Aleem along with other police officials review the security arrangements.

On the occasion, the visiting officers also met with the on duty personnel and instructed them to be alert and perform their duty diligently.

SP City Tayyab Jan directed the officers concerned to ensure foolproof security cover, particularly for the main procession.

The police officials also held meetings with guardians of Imambargahs and inquired about the security arrangements from them. On which, they expressed satisfaction regarding security arrangements and also given their suggestions.