Police Officials Reviews Security Arrangements At Central Jail Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Police officials reviews security arrangements at central jail Dera

The police officials on Thursday visited Central Jail Dera and reviewed security arrangements

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The police officials on Thursday visited Central Jail Dera and reviewed security arrangements.

SSP security division Abdul Samad Khan accompanied by DSP Security Alamgir Khan visited the central jail checked the security cameras, pickets and boundary wall of the jail.

During the inspection, he directed that more steps should be taken for ensuring further improvement in the security of the jail keeping in view the security situation in the region .

