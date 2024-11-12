Police Officials Reviews Security Arrangements At Paharpur Judicial Complex
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The senior police officials on Tuesday visited and reviewed security arrangements at the Paharpur Judicial Complex.
On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SSP Security Abdul Samad Khan conducted a security audit of Judicial Complex Paharpur.
On this occasion, SP Paharpur Gohar Ali Khan, DSP Security Sardar Alamgir Khan, and SHO Paharpur Khalid Javed Lashari were briefed about the security arrangements.
During the inspection, the SSP directed that more steps should be taken to ensure further improvement in the security of these important places keeping in view the security situation in the region.
Senior Police officials requested citizens to be vigilant and inform the police if they observe any suspicious activity.
