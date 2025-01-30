Open Menu

Police Officials Reviews Security Arrangements Of Banks In DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Dera Hafiz Muhammad Adnan on Thursday inspected the security arrangements of various banks in the city area of the District.

According to the details, SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan, on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, made a detailed review of the security of all the banks in the city.

He reviewed the security arrangements and also thoroughly checked the weapons held by the security personnel.

He directed the security personnel to be vigilant at all times and immediately report any suspicious activity to the concerned authorities.

On the occasion, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hafiz Muhammad Adnan said that the police is taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of the citizens.

He further said that the patrolling and monitoring system is being further improved to make the security of the banks more effective.

On this occasion, the bank management and security officials appreciated the initiative of the police and assured their full cooperation.

The citizens also expressed their satisfaction on this initiative of the police and praised the role of the police in improving law and order.

Police officials strongly urged the bank management to strictly follow all security measures and immediately report any unusual activity to the police.

