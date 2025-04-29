Open Menu

Police Officials Reviews Security Arrangements At Police Lines In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 10:00 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) On the special instructions of District Police Officer Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Anisur Rehman visited Police Line Tank, where he reviewed the security situation and ongoing construction projects in detail.

During the visit, several suggestions were considered to make security more effective at entry, exit points and check points.

The DSP Headquarters directed that all fronts be strengthened and upgraded according to modern requirements so that the force is fully prepared to deal with any unpleasant situation.

Stressing on expediting the construction work and ensuring quality, he said that all resources will be utilized to transform the Police Line into a safe, modern and functional center.

Meanwhile, he said that DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan has a clear vision that the Police Line should not only have foolproof security but also provide the best environment for the personnel so that they can perform their duties wholeheartedly.

