Police officials rewarded over good performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates among police officials over good performance at a ceremony held here at CPO office on Sunday.

On this occasion, the CPO lauded the police officers and urged them to continue serving the people and provide them relief. He said that protection of public lives and properties of the masses was top priority of the police and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

He said that the appreciation certificates and cash prizes were being awarded to police officials for their encouragement to bring more improvement in performance.

The CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi, ASP New Multan Dr Anam Tajamal, SHO Seetal Mari Police Station Umer Farooq, Sub-Inspector Sajid Ashraf and other officials for recovering the minor kid Haseeb who was abducted from Samijabad area about two days ago.