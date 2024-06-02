Open Menu

Police Officials Rewarded Over Good Performance

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Police officials rewarded over good performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates among police officials over good performance at a ceremony held here at CPO office on Sunday.

On this occasion, the CPO lauded the police officers and urged them to continue serving the people and provide them relief. He said that protection of public lives and properties of the masses was top priority of the police and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

He said that the appreciation certificates and cash prizes were being awarded to police officials for their encouragement to bring more improvement in performance.

The CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi, ASP New Multan Dr Anam Tajamal, SHO Seetal Mari Police Station Umer Farooq, Sub-Inspector Sajid Ashraf and other officials for recovering the minor kid Haseeb who was abducted from Samijabad area about two days ago.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

17 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

17 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

17 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

17 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

17 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

17 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

17 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

17 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

17 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan