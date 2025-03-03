Open Menu

Police Officials, Staff Awarded For Outstanding Performance

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan on Monday awarded commendation certificates and cash rewards to police officials and office staff for showing outstanding performance and dedication in the line of duty.

According to the police spokesman, in this regard a simple ceremony was held at the Tank Police Office, recognizing the exceptional performance, unwavering integrity, and extraordinary dedication of the investigating officers, police personnel, and office staff in fulfilling their duties.

Acknowledging their hard work, the DPO said that their performance was a key reason for raising the standards of the police force.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan and SP Investigation Cadet Haji Nasir Khan praised the police force's services, emphasizing that honesty, hard work, bravery, and the spirit of public service were the true identity of the police.

They expressed hope that all officers and personnel would continue to perform their duties with the same enthusiasm and ensure the safety and security of the public without any compromise.

