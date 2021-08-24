UrduPoint.com

Police Officials To Attend Public Complaints Daily, Directs IGP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Police officials to attend public complaints daily, directs IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad police officials have been directed to specify an hour on daily basis for listening to public complaints and enhance meaningful coordination with general public.

These directions were made by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman during his sudden visit to Karachi Company police station along with SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer.

The IGP said that every Superintendent of Police (SP) should interact with public and resolve their complaints on priority basis. He asked them to specify an hour on daily basis for listening to public complaints.

Islamabad police chief also interacted with visitors and inquired from the staff at Front Desk about process to lodge complaints. He expressed his annoyance over not shifting the impounded bikes and vehicles at proper place and directed to hand over the identified vehicles to their actual owners.

The IGP also directed to coordinate with relevant department and ensure auction of the unclaimed bikes and vehicles. He asked to shift the impounded vehicles and bikes at proper place too.

He directed to ensure proper cleanliness within the police station along with beautiful and green environment at open space. He said that barracks and wash rooms should be cleaned properly and hygienic environment to be ensured.

He stressed to adopt courteous attitude during interaction with citizens and complete investigation of pending cases. The IGP directed to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens through effective policing measures and accelerate crackdown against anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Police Station Company Visit Vehicles From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 990 new COVID-19 cases, 1,675 recove ..

UAE announces 990 new COVID-19 cases, 1,675 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

38 minutes ago
 Person on No-Fly List Flown Into UK From Afghanist ..

Person on No-Fly List Flown Into UK From Afghanistan as Part of Evacuation - Rep ..

24 minutes ago
 Record daily number of migrants cross Channel to U ..

Record daily number of migrants cross Channel to UK

24 minutes ago
 WHO Negotiating With Taliban Over Future of Health ..

WHO Negotiating With Taliban Over Future of Health Mission

24 minutes ago
 Saeed Khan Jadoon appointed as Member (Customs-Pol ..

Saeed Khan Jadoon appointed as Member (Customs-Policy)

30 minutes ago
 Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, a top priority: FM ..

Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, a top priority: FM

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.