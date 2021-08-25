Police officials to attend public complaints daily; directs IGP

Islamabad police officials have been directed to specify an hour on daily basis for listening to public complaints and enhance meaningful coordination with general public

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021) Islamabad police officials have been directed to specify an hour on daily basis for listening to public complaints and enhance meaningful coordination with general public.

These directions were made by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman during his sudden visit to Karachi Company police station along with SSP (Operations) Dr.

Syed Mustafa Tanveer.

The IGP said that every Superintendent of Police (SP) should interact with public and resolve their complaints on priority basis. He asked them to specify an hour on daily basis for listening to public complaints.

Islamabad police chief also interacted with visitors and inquired from the staff at Front Desk about process to lodge complaints.

He expressed his annoyance over not shifting the impounded bikes and vehicles at proper place and directed to hand over the identified vehicles to their actual owners.



The IGP also directed to coordinate with relevant department and ensure auction of the unclaimed bikes and vehicles.

He asked to shift the impounded vehicles and bikes at proper place too.

He directed to ensure proper cleanliness within the police station along with beautiful and green environment at open space.

He said that barracks and wash rooms should be cleaned properly and hygienic environment to be ensured.

He stressed to adopt courteous attitude during interaction with citizens and complete investigation of pending cases.

The IGP directed to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens through effective policing measures and accelerate crackdown against anti-social elements.