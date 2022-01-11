Police officials undergo medical screening

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The process of medical screening of police officials began at Multan police lines at a medical camp set up by Al-Khidmat Health Services on Tuesday.

Around 200 police officials underwent different medical tests on the first day at the police lines under supervision of eye surgeon and Ameer Jamat Islami Multan Dr. Safdar Hashmi, senior medical officer police lines Dr. Moin Anwar, Dr. Hassan Raza Qureshi, Ghulam Abbas and Mubashir Ali.

President Al-Khidmat Multan Muhammad Ahmad Chughtai, general secretary Israr Hussain, Ghulam Abbas and Abdul Qadir Shah were also present.

Different tests including blood screening for diabetes, hepatitis B/C, besides eye sight, and others were being conducted at the medical camp, says an official release.

CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar accompanying SSP investigations Amir Khan Niazi, DSP Namreen Munir, Syed Farrukh Gilani visited the camp where Dr. Safdar Hashmi gave a briefing to him. CPO said that best treatment facilities would be provided to police officials in case of any disease.