Police officials urged to maintain law and order

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khuram Ali directed police officials to ensure all possible initiatives to maintain implementation on law as no one above the law.

RPO expressed these views while addressing the police officials during meeting regarding law and order here on Thursday at his office.

He directed police officials to devise comprehensive strategy to control heinous crimes like dacoity and others.

Khurram Ali ordered to prepare the lists of criminals' possible hideouts and to work on modern ways along with traditional ways to eliminate crime.

Police officials were asked to conduct open courts and solve the issues of people related to police.

RPO directed to bring early initiatives to provide sense of pleasant change to people at police stations.

Police officials get the interrogation of under-investigation cases completed and submit complete challan at courts.

DPOs were asked to personally monitor the investigation of important and heinous crimes cases.

RPO directed to arrange refresher courses for police officials and staff deputed at police stations at local level.

He ordered to conduct meetings regarding law & order regularly and construct report of individual performance.

RPO also directed officials to adopt zero tolerance policy with criminals.