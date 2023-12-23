Open Menu

Police Officials Visits D I Khan Jail, Reviews Security Measures

Published December 23, 2023

On the instructions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SP City Circle Muhammad Ishaq Khan along with DSP City and Cantt Muhammad Adnan and SHO Cantt Gul Sher Khan on Saturday visited the District Jail Dera Ismail Khan to review the security arrangements

Superintendent Jail Samiullah Khan along with his staff welcomed the police officers.

During the visit, the police team inspected the prison’s security measures and expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements of the jail.

Speaking on the occasion, SP City Muhammad Ishaq Khan said that the safety of prisoners and jail staff is of utmost importance, and every possible step will be taken to ensure their security. He also stressed the need for close coordination among law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order.

The SP City said that we should be alert all the time in view of possible situations. Protection of the life and property of citizens is the priority of the police, he added.

