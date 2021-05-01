UrduPoint.com
Police On Frontline In Fight Against Coronavirus: IG

Sat 01st May 2021 | 11:04 AM

Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman has said that at least 7 personnel of Islamabad police succumbed to Coronavirus while protecting the citizens from the infection

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st April, 2021) Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman has said that at least 7 personnel of Islamabad police succumbed to Coronavirus while protecting the citizens from the infection.

In a video message for the residents, the IG recognized the services and dedication of the police force and said that 262 personnel from the rank of constable to DIG got infected from the virus. He said that police was on the frontline in fight against the novel Coronavirus. He said morale of the officials was high and they were busy in service of the residents.

The IG said that the police was helping the local administration in implementation of the SOPs.
He said that the renewal of driving licence has been suspended for months and added that the traffic police have been directed not to penalize the road-users in case their licence has expired.

He said the senior officers of the police were busy in educating the people about the coronavirus threat in collaboration with the local trader community.

He appealed to the residents to observe the SOPs so that they don’t get infected.

