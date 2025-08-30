Police On Ground To Serve Flood-affected Communities In Chiniot
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) In the face of the flood crisis, the police department has sprang into action, providing relief and security to affected communities across the district Chiniot, said a report here Saturday.
According to the details, SHOs, along with their teams, are present in flood-affected areas, distributing food and ensuring the safety of those in need. A significant police contingent has been deployed in flood relief camps, working tirelessly to provide assistance and protection to flood victims.
On this occasion, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that the police are committed to serving the people in these difficult times.
The safety of lives, property, and livestock will be ensured at all costs, utilizing all available resources. The police are working tirelessly to provide support and assistance to those affected by the floods, he further added.
While responding to a question, he expressed that citizens can reach out to the police in case of any emergency and the police helpline 15 or 1122 is available for those who require assistance or have concerns about their safety.
