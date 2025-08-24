Open Menu

Police On High Alert During Christian Worship, Prayer Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police remained on high alert to ensure security during Christian worship and prayer services held in churches across the province, including Lahore.

The IGP had instructed RPOs and DPOs to strengthen security at all churches and directed supervisory officers to personally inspect arrangements at sensitive locations. Additional police personnel and snipers were deployed at important churches, while Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Force teams carried out effective patrolling in surrounding areas.

Police officers and personnel on duty were advised to remain vigilant and keep a close watch on any suspicious activity. Search and sweep operations also continued around churches, Christian localities, and other sensitive areas.

IG Punjab further stressed the importance of promoting interfaith harmony, urging religious scholars, members of the Christian community, and peace committees to play an active role in fostering mutual respect and unity.

