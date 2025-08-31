Police on high alert during Christian worship programs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Police remained on high alert and performed security duties during Christian worship and prayer programs held in churches across the province, including Lahore.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had instructed RPOs and DPOs to enhance security arrangements at all churches. He directed supervisory officers to personally inspect security deployments and ensure strict monitoring of important locations. Additional police personnel and snipers were deployed at sensitive churches, while Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite teams carried out effective patrolling around worship places.

The IGP emphasized that police officers and personnel on duty should remain fully vigilant and keep a close watch on suspicious elements. Search and sweep operations around churches, Christian localities, and other sensitive areas are being continued.

Dr. Usman Anwar also stressed the importance of interfaith harmony, urging religious scholars, members of the Christian community, and peace committees to actively promote tolerance and communal harmony.