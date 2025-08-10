Open Menu

Police On High Alert For Christian Prayer Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police, on the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, maintained high security during Christian worship and prayer services in Lahore and other districts.

The IGP directed all RPOs and DPOs to strengthen church security, with supervisory officers inspecting arrangements on-site.

Additional police personnel and snipers were deployed at sensitive locations, while Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Force teams conducted intensive patrolling.

Police remained on heightened vigilance, closely monitoring suspicious activity, and continued search and sweep operations around churches, Christian communities, and other sensitive areas.

IGP also called on religious scholars, Christian community members, and peace committees to promote interfaith harmony.

