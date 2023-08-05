Open Menu

Police On High Alert In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Rawalpindi police on a high alert and heavy contingent of police force have been deployed to maintain law and order in the city.

In this regard, Police have conducted a flag march. According to police spokesman, the flag march was led by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani.

Senior officers are closely monitoring the situation in the field, and the Anti-Riot Force were present at all important locations.

The effective police patrolling and snap-checking are being carried out on both internal and external roads of the city.

The situation is also being monitored from the Command and Control Room. All roads in the city are open, and traffic is flowing smoothly.

Rawalpindi Police are always ready to deal with any situation. No violation of the law or compromise on public safety will be tolerated. The authority of the law will be ensured, and the protection of citizens' lives and property will be remained the top priority, the spokesman added.

