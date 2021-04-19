UrduPoint.com
Police On High Alert To Maintain Law & Order: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that any attempt or activity for spoiling peace would not succeed as the police were fully alert to protect the lives and property of the citizens and maintain the writ of state

He said that no organization, group or its activists deserved any concession to take the law into their own hands or damage the property of citizens under the guise of protest and strict legal action would be taken against such miscreants.

He said that under the guise of protest, vehicles, property or lives of people would not be allowed to be damaged and roads be blocked, adding that violators involved in such acts of violence would be brought to book in any case.

He directed the police officers to perform their duties with more responsibility and diligence to maintain law and order while senior officers should review the security arrangements at sensitive places by going out to the field and monitor the sensitive points.

The IGP gave these instructions to all the RPOs and DPOs of the province during the RPOs video link conference held at the Central Police Office.

During the meeting, the police strategy for preventing any kind of violent gathering or protests in the province was discussed in detail.

The RPOs and DPOs briefed about the overall law and order situation and security measures in their districts.

Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should play the role of ideal team leader.

He emphasized that the provision of best medical facilities to the officers and personnel injured in the line of duty should be ensured on priority basis while special care should be taken for the welfare of the personnel.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera and AIG Operations Syed Zeeshan Raza were also present in the meeting.

