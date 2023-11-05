Police open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) On the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot, an open kutchery (court) was held at the Kotwali police station where the SP investigation listened to complaints and issued directives.

The SP said the complaints of the common man would be addressed as a top priority and relief would be provided to complainants at the police station level. "The purpose of open kutcheries is to ensure that justice is delivered to citizens on their doorsteps in a dignified manner," he added.