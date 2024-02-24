Police Open Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) On the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot, an open kutchery (court) was held at the Neikapura station where SP Investigation Ghulam Abbas listened to complaints and issued directives.
The SP said the complaints of the common man would be addressed as a top priority and relief would be provided to complainants at the police station level. “The aim of open kutcheries is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and resolve their problems at their doorsteps,” he added.
