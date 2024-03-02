Police open kutchery

SP Investigation Ghulam Abbas held an open kutchery at Cantt police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) SP Investigation Ghulam Abbas held an open kutchery at Cantt police station.

He listened to problems of citizens and issued orders to officers concerned for their immediate solution.

SP Investigation Ghulam Abbas said that, according to the vision of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, open courts will continue throughout the district to ensure that justice is delivered to citizens in a dignified manner at their doorsteps.

He said that complaints of the common man would be addressed as a top priority and relief would be provided to complainants at the police station level.