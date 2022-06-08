Police operation against illegal arm holders continue, 8 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Police arrested illegal arm holders and recovered huge ammunition, arms from their possession during crackdown, police spokesman informed.

During the course of action, Saddar Barooni police held eight illegal arm holders identified as Adnan, Bilal, Jafar, Tajmal, Arshad, Tanveer, Abdul Hameed and Ali and recovered 5 Kalashnikovs, 3 pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Police had registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated police team and said that operation against illegal arm holders would be continued.

Action will be taken against those who possess illegal weapons and spread terror among the people, the SP said and added that it was duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.