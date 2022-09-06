UrduPoint.com

Police Operation Against Illegal Arm Holders Continue, 04 Held

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during operation, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

During the course of action, R.A Bazar police arrested Arshad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police held Arsalan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Chontra police arrested 02 accused Raees, Imran Ashraf and recovered 02 pistols with 30 rounds from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons will be continued without any discrimination.

