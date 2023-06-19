Police operation against illegal arms holders continues, 5 held

Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ilyas. Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Osama and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession. While, Westridge police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Hassan.

Following operation, Morgah police nabbed Naeem and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Saddar Barooni police netted Zahoor and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be taken against illegal arms holders without any discrimination.