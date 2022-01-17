UrduPoint.com

Police Operation Against Professional Beggars Underway, 39 Held

Published January 17, 2022

The Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was in full swing and as many as 39 professional beggars have been arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was in full swing and as many as 39 professional beggars have been arrested.

Such beggars were not only affecting traffic flow by standing at various highways and intersections but also causing accidents.

According to details, on the orders of SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad comprising Assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 39 beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard to end this menace.

"Professional beggars stand on various highways and intersections of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also create fear of accidents, so the public is requested to discourage such factors," he added.

