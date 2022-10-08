UrduPoint.com

Police Operation Continue Against Illegal Arm Holders, 9 Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Police operation continue against illegal arm holders, 9 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Airport police arrested Hassan and same police recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from Naeem Shahzad.

Similarly, Morgah police held Sardar Wali and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

while, Saddar Wah Police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Shaukat Iqbal.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan Police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Farid Ahmed.

Rawat police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Qamar Shehzad.

Kalar Syedan police arrested Faisal Riaz and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody and same police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore Khawar Shehzad.

Kotli Sattian police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Khatib Ahmed.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP-Operations Waseem Riaz appreciated the police teams adding that crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons will be continued without any discrimination.

