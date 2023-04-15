UrduPoint.com

Police Operation Continue Against Illegal Arm Holders, 11 Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Police operation continue against illegal arm holders, 11 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 11 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Ganjmandi police held Faisal and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police nabbed Nazir Pervez and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Naseerabad police arrested two illegal arm holders Hamza and Javed and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from their custody.

Following operation, Saddar Wah police held Waqas and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Gujjar Khan police netted three illegal arm holders, Adeel, Junaid and Ayaz and recovered 02 pistol 30 bore and 01 pistol 09 mm from their possession.

Saddar Barooni police recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from Ashfaq and 01 rifles 12 bore from Ehsan.

Kallar Syedan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Zain Arshad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation. Divisional SPs said that strict action will be continued against the perpetrators and illegal arms holders.

