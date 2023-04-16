Police operation continues in Kacha area

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The hideout of the dangerous Kokani gang was destroyed in the eighth day of the successful operation of the Punjab Police.

The advancement of police squads continued and intermittent exchange of fire took place, while the police took control of Katcha Ghani Lathani.

Police camps have been established after clearing of thousands of acres of criminals areas.

According to the details, the grand operation against the Katcha area criminals under the leadership of IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar was continuing to achieve success.

With the help of vehicles, modern technology, on Sunday too, the police forces under the leadership of DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal continued to advance and there was an exchange of fire with the criminals of the police officers and personnel in interior of Basti Ghani Lathani of Katcha.

By demonstrating courage, bravery and professionalism, the police got vacated Basti Ghani Lathani and its surroundings from the criminals and took complete control of the area by destroying their several hideouts.

Similarly, police cordoned off hideouts of Fareeda Kakoni on which there was a fierce exchange of fire between the police and the criminals, in which the arrests of the criminals were also carried out by best strategy of police.

These criminals kidnapped a child of Jhuk Biradri which was recovered by the police, but at that time the accused had escaped, it was a great success of the police against kidnapping for ransom in Katcha.

DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal was also present among them leading the police force while RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed also reached the operational area to encourage the jawans.

DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal said that the Rahim Yar Khan police force has achieved significant success in Katcha operation, in which three dacoits had been killed and six arrested so far, while the police have seized thousands of hectares of land in Katcha.

Police camps have been established after conducting a search operation to clear it from the criminals.

Similarly, the police operation under the leadership of RPO DG Khan Captain Retired Sajjad Hasan Khan and DPO Rajanpur Mehr Nasir Sial was going on in Rajanpur Katcha areas.

Police teams while making advancements cordoned off internal Katcha area of Chiragh shah. Fresh police squads equipped with modern weapons and armored vehicles took part in the operation.

Among the main targets were the hideouts of dacoits in Chak Chirag Shah. After a fierce exchange of fire, the policemen, destroyed the hideouts of the Sikhani gang in Katchi Moro and Katcha Jamal and demolished their ambush sites.

Police pickets have been established in the cleared areas of Katcha Jamal and Katcha Moro. One more dacoit had been reported dead in the exchange of fire in Chak Chirag Shah. The number of dacoits killed in Rajanpur police operation had increased to 4 while 8 facilitators of dacoits had also been arrested.