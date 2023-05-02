UrduPoint.com

Police Operation Continues To Clear Katcha Area From Criminals

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Police operation continues to clear Katcha area from criminals

Under the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, targeted operations of the police teams to eliminate dangerous suspects, terrorists and militants from Katcha area are continued without interruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Under the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, targeted operations of the police teams to eliminate dangerous suspects, terrorists and militants from Katcha area are continued without interruption.

In this regard, Rahim Yar Khan Police have taken control of Katcha area after demolishing the secret hideouts of the dangerous criminals namely Sajawal, Sain Dad and Sabzal Lethani gang.

Likewise, advancement of police teams in the inner areas of Katcha is continued and pursuit of criminals have been accelerated through targeted operations.

According to the police, operations against Katcha criminals was started for 24 days in which police traced the secret hideouts of Sajawal, Sain Dad and Sabzal Lathani, the core members of the Lathani gang, who were guilty of kidnapping for ransom and other serious crimes.

Police also destroyed and set on fire their hideouts and took control of these areas.

During the ongoing operation, the police demolished dozens of secret hideouts and small houses of criminals of Katcha.

So far, three accused who resisted and fought were killed, twenty-eight were arrested. Dangerous weapons have also been recovered by Police.

The IG Punjab said that the rule of law has been restored in most areas of Katcha and an atmosphere of lasting peace has been provided.

Police teams are on high alert and performing their duties for the protection of people's lives and property and complete elimination of criminals from Katcha area, he maintained.

