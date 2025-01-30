Open Menu

Police Operation Foils Robbery Attempt Near Rohri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Police operation foils robbery attempt near Rohri

A police operation during a snap check in Patni, Rohri Taluka of district Sukkur thwarted a robbery attempt, resulting in the arrest of two suspects. The accused, identified as Zamir Hussain Chachar and Abid Chachar, were caught with two TT pistols, magazines, and bullets

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A police operation during a snap check in Patni, Rohri Taluka of district Sukkur thwarted a robbery attempt, resulting in the arrest of two suspects. The accused, identified as Zamir Hussain Chachar and Abid Chachar, were caught with two TT pistols, magazines, and bullets.

According to Spokesperson to Senior Superintendent of Police SSP on Thursday, the police party from Patni Police Station, led by SHO, was conducting a routine patrol when they spotted the suspects lurking with malicious intent.

As soon as the suspects saw the police, they attempted to flee, but were swiftly apprehended.

A shootout ensued between the police and the robbers, but the suspects were eventually overpowered, and two of them were taken into custody. One accomplice managed to escape.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal commended the police team for their exemplary performance, saying, "The successful operation is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our police force."

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Recent Stories

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahor ..

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK Presid ..

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan

4 minutes ago
 CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensu ..

CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of pass ..

Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..

4 minutes ago
 One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

8 minutes ago
 Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country ..

Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..

8 minutes ago
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in W ..

No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington

8 minutes ago
 Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahi ..

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

12 minutes ago
 NA body reviews several issues regarding education ..

NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector

12 minutes ago
 RDA holds special session to promote reading habit ..

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

12 minutes ago
 CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing eld ..

CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan