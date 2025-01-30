Police operation foils robbery attempt near Rohri

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A police operation during a snap check in Patni, Rohri Taluka of district Sukkur thwarted a robbery attempt, resulting in the arrest of two suspects. The accused, identified as Zamir Hussain Chachar and Abid Chachar, were caught with two TT pistols, magazines, and bullets.

According to Spokesperson to Senior Superintendent of Police SSP on Thursday, the police party from Patni Police Station, led by SHO, was conducting a routine patrol when they spotted the suspects lurking with malicious intent.

As soon as the suspects saw the police, they attempted to flee, but were swiftly apprehended.

A shootout ensued between the police and the robbers, but the suspects were eventually overpowered, and two of them were taken into custody. One accomplice managed to escape.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal commended the police team for their exemplary performance, saying, "The successful operation is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our police force."

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.