Police operation in Katcha continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The police grand operation in Katcha started under the leadership of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar continued on the 27th day with targeted operations.

Punjab Police has achieved clear successes in several operations, so far 51 dacoits had been arrested, six have been killed while five surrendered.

RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (Rtd) Sajjad Hasan Khan was present on the front line in the operational area along with the police forces.

Police squads demolished the hideout of Ataullah Pat, the criminal of two million head money and took control of the most important parts of Katcha Imrani.

Similarly, after intense resistance and exchange of fire, the camps of Moj Ali, the dacoit of two million head money, Sabz Ali, the dacoit of 800,000 head money, the notorious Katcha criminal Waqari Qaisrani were also destroyed.

A huge amount of arms and ammunition recovered from the hideouts were completely destroyed.

The organized network of Patt gang and Imrani gang involved in kidnapping for ransom, banditry, robbery, arms smuggling, murder and attempted murder from the area was completely eliminated and the hideout of Attaullah Patt and Basti Chandia, Basti Qaisrani and Basti Pat were completely eliminated.

Furthermore, rule of law and writ of the state had been restored by establishing four new police pickets.

Spokesman of Punjab Police said that Rahim Yar Khan Police has cleared most of the area of Katcha including Karachi Katcha from criminals, whereas the police were closely monitoring the area around Katcha Rajwani. Targeted operations of police teams and advancement were going on, he added.

In Katcha operation, police had achieved great success against the dangerous gangs of Katcha including Imrani, Lathani, Sukhani, Kokani, Qaisrani and Dulani.