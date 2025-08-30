Police Operation In Lachi Leaves 3 Terrorists Killed
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) A police operation in the Lachi area of Kohat has resulted in the deaths of three terrorists.
According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat, the operation was launched after a cowardly attack on Darmalak police post in Lachi tehsil. The initial attack killed probationary ASI Ashfaq and injured two police constables.
RPO Marwat, along with the District Police Officer, Dr.
Zahidullah, led a heavy police contingent to the scene. The police surrounded the area and began an operation in Sanglakh mountains and forest, successfully killing three terrorists and recovering their bodies. The process of identifying the terrorists was currently underway.
RPO stated that operation was ongoing to search for anyother terrorists who may have been injured. He praised bravery of police, vowing that sacrifices of martyrs would not be in vain and that war against terrorism will continue.
