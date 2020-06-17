Police operation in Orakzai Lower, weapons recovered

According to DSP Orakzai Mehboob, the operation was carried out in Lower Orakzai Stori Khel on a tip-off here on Wednesday against anti-state elements by a Police team on the directives of DPO Orakzai

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :According to DSP Orakzai Mehboob, the operation was carried out in Lower Orakzai Stori Khel on a tip-off here on Wednesday against anti-state elements by a Police team on the directives of DPO Orakzai.

In the successful operation by the Police team led by DSP Orakzai Mehboob, a large cache of underground weapons was recovered during in Stori Khel area of Orakzai Lower. The weapons recovered included 10 mortar shells, DSP Mehboob told media men.

A case have been registered against unknown anti-state elements involved in the crime.