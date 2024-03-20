Open Menu

Police Operation Nets 406 Suspects, Seizes Contraband Worth 1.62 Crore

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) District Bahawalnagar Police conducted a wide-ranging operation, arresting 406 suspects and seizing contraband worth over 1.62 crore on Wednesday.

According to details, in a concerted effort led by District Police Officer Bahawalnagar Nasibullah Khan, law enforcement cracked down on criminal elements across the district, resulting in the arrest of 846 individuals involved in various crimes.

Among the apprehended suspects, 269 were wanted criminals, 161 were fugitives from court, and 12 were classified as category an advertising criminals, with an additional 257 falling under category B.

The operation also targeted illegal arms, leading to the arrest of 41 individuals and the recovery of a cache including rifles, pistols, and ammunition.

Furthermore, a crackdown on drug trafficking yielded the arrest of 69 suspects and the confiscation of significant quantities of hashish, heroin, and alcohol.

Additionally, 31 individuals involved in gambling activities were apprehended.

DPO Nasibullah Khan emphasized the community's role in reporting criminal activities to local police stations, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime.

