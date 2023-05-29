UrduPoint.com

Police Operation To Eliminate Criminals In Katcha Area Continued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 09:13 PM

On the orders of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the operation of the police teams against the criminal elements of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur Katcha area continued on the 51st day in which Rajanpur police achieving significant success, cleared more than 80 percent of Katcha area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :On the orders of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the operation of the police teams against the criminal elements of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur Katcha area continued on the 51st day in which Rajanpur police achieving significant success, cleared more than 80 percent of Katcha area.

The IG Punjab directed that the fugitive criminals should be arrested by speeding up the targeted operations and punishments should be meted out according to the legal requirements.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that intelligence-based operations should be continued for complete suppression of Katcha criminals and operations should be speeded up to suppress dacoits, organized gangs by the help of police pickets created in cleared areas.

A spokesman of Punjab police said that Rajanpur Police killed seven robbers in the operation, 43 dacoits including 25 dacoits who surrendered were arrested while nine hostages had been safely rescued from the custody of the robbers.

The spokesman said that after the fierce exchange of fire in Chak Kupra, control of the area had been gained by destroying the hideouts of bandits in Bahram Mor and Basti Zamkandi and in Chak Kupra.

Likewise, Shaban Khambra and Qalu Bangiani had been arrested by the police and two more police pickets had been set up at the ambush sites.

The spokesperson said that there were reports of injuries of several robbers who escaped from the area.

DPO Rajanpur Nasir Syal said that the ambush sites of Mujib Lund, the leader of the Lund gang involved in kidnapping for ransom, theft, robbery, dacoity had been surrounded in Chak Kupra. The said accused was wanted by the police of Rajanpur and other districts in serious crimes including robbery, theft, dacoity and kidnapping for ransom.

RPO Sajjad Hasan Khan said that in view of the fierce resistance of the robbers and terrorists, more police forces equipped with modern weapons had reached Chak Kupra and the area was completely surrounded and blockaded to prevent the escape of the dacoits.

RPO Dera Ghazi Khan said that as per the decided strategy, the dacoits were being cornered by advancing and repelling them in the area of Katcha Kupra.

Moreover, as per the orders of IG Punjab regarding Katcha, the dacoits would be completely eliminated.

