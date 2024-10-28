Open Menu

Police Operations Against Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 01:20 AM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Mirpurkhas police have reported a successful month-long campaign against criminals and drug dealers.

According to the spokesperson of SSP Mirpurkhas, six gangs involved in theft and robbery were busted, resulting in the arrest of 23 accused individuals.

As per police sources, one motorcycle, four mobile phones, eight pistols with 19 rounds, transformer coils, and two batteries, valued at Rs 1.8 million were recovered and seven accused were arrested in seven cases, with seven pistols and 19 ammunition recovered.

Four encounters with robbers led to the injury of one criminal and the arrest of three, with recovery of stolen cash worth Rs.1.5 mln, one laptop, one water pump, five mobile phones, and transformer coils, sources further revealed.

34 drug dealers were arrested in 23 cases, 14,557 litres of liquor, 5 kg 875 grams of hashish, and 30 grams of opium were recovered. 60 drug dealers were arrested in 41 cases, with 810 kg drugs and 304 grams of gutka seized.

Additionally, Mirpurkhas police arrested 68 suspects, and 34 criminals in other cases.

