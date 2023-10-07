Open Menu

Police Operations Against Criminals Continue In Swat: DPO

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Police operations against criminals continue in Swat: DPO

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Swat Police have arrested 45 wanted criminals and 1777 other suspects during various operations by recovering 111 kg of hashish, 6kg of heroin, 6kg of ice and 1772 liters of liquor.

District Police Officer Swat Shafiullah Gandapur said that as a result of ongoing operations against criminal elements under the supervision of Circle SDPOs in the light of government orders, the wanted accused in other serious cases including murder, attempted murder and theft are included.

He said that 3 Kalashnikovs, 1 rifle, 51 guns, 160 pistols, 2314 cartridges, 1 mortar have been recovered in various operations against the illegal arms holders. He said that there is no place for drug dealers in Swat district, adding that police would ensure a peaceful life for the common citizen.

APP/shb/ijz/1020

Related Topics

Murder Police Swat Circle Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

5 minutes ago
 Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

42 minutes ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte i ..

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte in Italy

10 hours ago
First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah ..

First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Oman&#039;s Musandam laun ..

10 hours ago
 MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space ..

MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space exploration at IAC 2023 in Bak ..

10 hours ago
 UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

11 hours ago
 UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilat ..

UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilateral strategic alliance

11 hours ago
 Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment fo ..

Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment for Pakistan: Senator

12 hours ago
 5-day National polio-eradication drive successfull ..

5-day National polio-eradication drive successfully concludes in AJK

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan