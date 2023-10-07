Police operations against criminals continue in Swat: DPO

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Swat Police have arrested 45 wanted criminals and 1777 other suspects during various operations by recovering 111 kg of hashish, 6kg of heroin, 6kg of ice and 1772 liters of liquor.

District Police Officer Swat Shafiullah Gandapur said that as a result of ongoing operations against criminal elements under the supervision of Circle SDPOs in the light of government orders, the wanted accused in other serious cases including murder, attempted murder and theft are included.

He said that 3 Kalashnikovs, 1 rifle, 51 guns, 160 pistols, 2314 cartridges, 1 mortar have been recovered in various operations against the illegal arms holders. He said that there is no place for drug dealers in Swat district, adding that police would ensure a peaceful life for the common citizen.

