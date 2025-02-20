Open Menu

Police Operations In Various Areas, 06 Dacoit Arrested In Injured Condition, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Larkana Police thwarted the nefarious intentions of dacoits who were standing in the Jamali Laro area within the area of police Station Hydari with the intent to committed robbery on Thursday.

In an exchange of fire from both sides, one dacoit was arrested in an injured condition, and weapons were recovered. The injured dacoit has been identified as Muhammad Sadiq Shar, a resident of District Shikarpur. The injured dacoit is being shifted to the hospital for treatment.

A search operation is underway in the area to arrest the fleeing dacoits. According to initial investigations, police said dacoit is involved in recent serious crimes and cases. The criminal record of the injured dacoit is being further checked.

In the limits of police station Lashari, on Wali Dad Gabar Road, police on patrol encountered dacoits with criminal intent. In an exchange of fire from both sides, one dacoit was arrested in an injured condition, and weapons were recovered. The injured dacoit has been identified as Hadi Bakhsh Shar, a resident of Tehsil Garhi Yasin.

The search for the fleeing dacoits continues, and additional personnel have been dispatched to the encounter site. According to initial investigations, the said by police dacoit is involved in serious crimes and cases.

The criminal record of the injured dacoit is being further checked.

In another police encounter, one more dacoit was arrested in an injured condition, and weapons were recovered. In the limits of Police Station Ratodero, in the Joya Pul area, police on patrol confronted dacoits with robbery intentions. In an exchange of fire from both sides, one dacoit was arrested in an injured condition, and weapons were recovered. The injured dacoit has been identified as Nadeem Shar, a resident of Rakhel Ji Wandh. Additional personnel have been requested at the encounter site, and the search for the fleeing dacoits is ongoing.

According to initial investigations, police said dacoit is involved in serious crimes and cases. The criminal record of the injured dacoit is being further checked.

SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry PSP has issued orders for rewards and commendations for the relevant SHO Thana Ratodero, Sub-Inspector Ghulam Murtaza Gorkani, and his team. SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry PSP has also issued orders for rewards and commendations for the relevant SHO Lashari, Inspector Ghulam Sarwar Gondal, and his team.

