Police ordered to arrest, register cases against elements involved in aerial firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday ordered all zonal Deputy IGPs to ensure strict legal action against the people involved in aerial firing on the occasion of New Year.

The Karachi Police chief directed the officers concerned to arrest, register cases against such elements under provisions of murder and attempt to murder, according to spokesman for Karachi Police.

He appealed to the public to immediately report incidents of aerial firing in their area and surroundings on 15 helpline. If any video of aerial firing is available, it should be forwarded on WhatsApp complaint number 03435142770 or on Karachi Police Media Cell number 03302699211.

Javed Alam Odho said the heinous practice of aerial firing that causes loss of precious lives every year could only be stopped with the joint cooperation of public and police.