Police Ordered To Increase Routine Security

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Police ordered to increase routine security

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The district police, on the directives of Additional Inspector General Police, South Punjab, Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan, has increased the routine security at religious premises and important installations.

In the regard the District Police Officer (DPO), Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has directed all ADPOs and SHOs to visit mosques, churches and important government and other installations to check security.

The police personnel who were deployed at religious premises and other installations have been ordered to remain alert to ensure peace and order there.

The police were also instructed to increase routine patrolling on roads and in markets.

