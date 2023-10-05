Police ordered to intensify crackdown against illegal immigrants, street crimes

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind on Thursday ordered the police to intensify the crackdown against illegal immigrants in the city and to take stern actions against street crimes, drug peddling, and other social evils

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind on Thursday ordered the police to intensify the crackdown against illegal immigrants in the city and to take stern actions against street crimes, drug peddling, and other social evils.

Presiding over a meeting at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), he also asked the officers to speed up operations against the smuggling.

The City Police Chief directed the DIGPs of all ranges to ensure the elimination of the menace of gutka/mawa and gambling dens in the megalopolis.

Rind said to take strict measures for the prevention of car, and motorcycle thefts, extortion, and kidnapping for ransom.

He asked the officers concerned to utilize all available resources for the protection of life and property of citizens.

Earlier in the meeting, all zonal DIGPs were briefed about the performance of their respective jurisdictions.

The meeting was attended by DIGP (Admin), ADIGP (Admin and Operations), district SSPs, SSPs (Investigation), and other senior officers.