Police ordered to mobilize security apparatus for better output

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have decided to tighten security in the city, erect more police pickets and ensure extra deployment in various areas to avert any untoward incident.

The decision was taken by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar in a meeting along with DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Sye, DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, all SSPs, AIGs, SP Special Branch, Zonal SPs, all SPs from Security Division and Additional SP.

The IGP was briefed about overall law and order situation, security measures in the city and strategy to combat crime.

Islamabad police chief directed for effective security measures in the city besides enhancing vigilance and patrolling steps.

He asked to maintain high alert security and ensure strict checking at exit and entry points of the city.

He directed for effective steps to combat crime and make Islamabad crime free city by ensuring arrest of criminal elements.

He said that SPs should brief their subordinates including those performing duties at police pickets and ensure provision of bullet proof jackets and masks to them.

He also stressed to adopt decent attitude during interaction with citizens and follow policy of `Phele Salam � Phir Kalam'.

He directed for extra deployment of police personnel and security measures at important locations of the city including buildings, markets, important chowks, signals and masajids as well imambargahs.

The IGP directed to ensure high vigilance and strict patrolling measures in various sectors and residential areas of the city. Community policing is the best way to ensure friendly police ecology and officials should involve notables of their respective areas in policing affairs, he maintained.

The IGP directed SP (Investigation) to ensure crackdown against car lifters and their facilitators. He also appealed all the citizens to remain extra vigilant and inform police in case of observing any suspect.

The IGP said that policemen showing good performance would be encouraged while strict disciplinary action would be taken against those involved in corruption.